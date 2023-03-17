Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,331 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,674 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $27,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 96.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VeriSign in the third quarter valued at $210,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $287,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $4,882,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the third quarter worth about $247,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $194.18 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $155.25 and a fifty-two week high of $228.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.48. The company has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $366.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.72, for a total value of $126,719.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,066,007.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,733 shares of company stock worth $12,645,242 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

