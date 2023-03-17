Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,084 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 90,305 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $26,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,580,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,215 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,302,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 135.0% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 571 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Expedia Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $95.12 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.39 and a 52 week high of $203.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a PE ratio of 44.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $108.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.31.

Insider Activity at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The online travel company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.59). Expedia Group had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $70,609.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,081,901.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 5,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.99, for a total transaction of $576,355.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,270 shares in the company, valued at $991,797.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Expedia Group from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Expedia Group from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.45.

About Expedia Group

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.