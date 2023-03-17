Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 662,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,873 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Avnet were worth $23,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,422,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Avnet by 45.5% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 104,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares in the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AVT opened at $43.28 on Friday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200 day moving average of $42.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.36.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. Avnet had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.02%.

AVT has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Avnet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.50.

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

