Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 102,608 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $27,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,179,328 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,905,379,000 after purchasing an additional 186,931 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,631,282 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,521,122,000 after purchasing an additional 41,952 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,168,327 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $317,729,000 after acquiring an additional 248,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,162,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $314,151,000 after acquiring an additional 32,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 909,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $245,712,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals Trading Up 0.8 %

URI opened at $397.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $358.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.02. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $230.54 and a one year high of $481.99.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 41.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on URI shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on United Rentals to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $544.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on United Rentals from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on United Rentals from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on United Rentals from $375.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $440.46.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 4,761 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.56, for a total value of $2,068,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,927,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,672 shares of company stock valued at $13,871,422. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.