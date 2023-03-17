Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 108,928 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 684,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,928 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $24,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SLB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.38.

Schlumberger Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SLB opened at $46.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.47. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $30.65 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The stock has a market cap of $65.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.25%. The firm had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,004,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 204,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,689,220.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total transaction of $551,092.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,227,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 269,696 shares of company stock worth $15,227,195 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.