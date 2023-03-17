Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 1,255 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,446 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $22,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 299,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its holdings in shares of MSCI by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,264,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of MSCI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total transaction of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $546.57 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12 month low of $376.41 and a 12 month high of $572.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $528.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $485.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.99 and a beta of 1.13.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 93.24% and a net margin of 38.72%. The business had revenue of $576.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. MSCI’s payout ratio is 51.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on MSCI from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $558.10.

MSCI Profile

(Get Rating)

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

Further Reading

