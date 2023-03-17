Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 129,139 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 76.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 129,139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $22,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after buying an additional 91,834 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,154,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,286,059,000 after buying an additional 83,628 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Boston Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,071,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $840,326,000 after buying an additional 47,386 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,100,000 after buying an additional 140,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Boston Properties by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,094,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,383,000 after buying an additional 42,745 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Properties

In other Boston Properties news, Director Matthew J. Lustig bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $52.92 per share, for a total transaction of $529,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boston Properties Trading Down 2.6 %

Several brokerages have commented on BXP. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Boston Properties from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.39.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $53.51 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.19. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. The company had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

About Boston Properties

(Get Rating)

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

Further Reading

