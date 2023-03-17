Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 63,333 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,333 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $24,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WTW. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other Willis Towers Watson Public news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $1,269,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 3,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.70, for a total value of $740,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,981,835. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 5,000 shares of Willis Towers Watson Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total transaction of $1,269,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,327,106.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 4.0 %

WTW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $228.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 27th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTW opened at $228.45 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $187.89 and a 12 month high of $258.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $244.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.98. The firm has a market cap of $24.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.76.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $6.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.04. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB), Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB), Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR), and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, human resources organizations, and management teams.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.