Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,130,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 520,000 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $24,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 325.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. 90.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TBBK opened at $31.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.70. The Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.59 and a twelve month high of $37.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

TBBK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,755.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Erika R. Caesar sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.78, for a total transaction of $152,614.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,958 shares in the company, valued at $902,819.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniela Mielke acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.64 per share, for a total transaction of $48,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,755.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,050 shares of company stock worth $121,530 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance segment consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans, direct lease financing, and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines.

