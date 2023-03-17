Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,775 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 119,170 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $21,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SSNC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in SS&C Technologies in the second quarter worth $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 813 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.25.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $55.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.96. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $79.06.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 32.26%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

