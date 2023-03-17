Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 390,201 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,921 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $20,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $33,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Seagate Technology by 50.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 22.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total transaction of $2,544,974.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 51.67 and a beta of 1.07. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $47.47 and a 12 month high of $94.72. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.60 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 1,031.05% and a net margin of 6.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.64%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Mizuho raised Seagate Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagate Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.58.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

Featured Articles

