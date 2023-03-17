Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 268,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 43,754 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $27,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBR Partners LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.4% in the third quarter. BBR Partners LLC now owns 3,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of COP stock opened at $96.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $111.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.46. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $78.30 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.30% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 14.06%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director R A. Walker bought 4,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $104.50 per share, for a total transaction of $501,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,382,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COP. Societe Generale lowered ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho reduced their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Scotiabank downgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.86.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

