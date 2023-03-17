Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 470.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 272,131 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 224,389 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Splunk were worth $20,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPLK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,476,529 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,163,836,000 after buying an additional 173,486 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 8,913,780 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $670,316,000 after buying an additional 548,230 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $855,038,000 after buying an additional 628,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,257,906 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $244,994,000 after buying an additional 236,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Splunk by 68.5% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,086 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $243,096,000 after buying an additional 1,117,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPLK. Guggenheim lowered Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Splunk in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Splunk from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on Splunk from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.23.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $89.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.98. Splunk Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 2,000 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.04, for a total value of $202,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 115,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,243.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elisa Steele sold 3,050 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $320,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,520,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

