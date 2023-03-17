Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Position in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,730,329 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 344,554 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Western Union were worth $23,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Western Union by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,774,680 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $617,958,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 10.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,856,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $315,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592,331 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Western Union by 9.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,019,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $148,762,000 after purchasing an additional 923,793 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Western Union by 3.1% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,711,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $104,109,000 after purchasing an additional 234,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Western Union by 8.9% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 7,295,235 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $98,486,000 after purchasing an additional 595,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Union Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.79. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $10.07 and a 1-year high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.87.

Western Union Announces Dividend

Western Union ( NYSE:WU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.03). Western Union had a return on equity of 151.54% and a net margin of 20.35%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Western Union’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Western Union in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.23.

Western Union Profile

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

