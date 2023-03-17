Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in KLA were worth $19,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in KLA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

KLA Price Performance

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $389.90 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $250.20 and a 52-week high of $429.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $397.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.89.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 24.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. KGI Securities cut KLA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays cut KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on KLA from $420.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.61.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.47, for a total transaction of $388,079.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,103,535.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection, and Other.

