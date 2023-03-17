Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 316,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,193 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Southern were worth $21,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC lifted its position in Southern by 10.5% during the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 12,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Southern during the third quarter valued at $402,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Southern by 10.2% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Southern by 34.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,868 shares in the last quarter. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 852 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.31, for a total transaction of $57,348.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,059 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,484,791.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,766.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southern Trading Up 0.7 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SO shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Southern from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.12 on Friday. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $66.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.93%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

