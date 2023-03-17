Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Grows Stock Holdings in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 343,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,419 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $23,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $317,000. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,144 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WPC opened at $78.60 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $67.76 and a one year high of $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a PEG ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $4.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is presently 142.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.80.

W.P. Carey, Inc is an investment trust company, which engages in the commercial real estate business. It operates through the Real Estate and Investment Management segments. The Real Estate segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

