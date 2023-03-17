Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.31 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,811 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 730 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after buying an additional 130,768 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 790,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $908,622,000 after buying an additional 120,718 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 376.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $127,973,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,529.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 76,809 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $88,236,000 after purchasing an additional 72,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after purchasing an additional 52,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,565.00, for a total transaction of $1,565,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,247,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $7,596,813. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,450.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,469.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,509.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,378.37. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,609.25. The stock has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.18.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.63 by $0.47. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

