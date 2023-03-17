Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $19.59 Million Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 259,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $19,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FIS. Citigroup cut shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $93.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.78.

In other news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total transaction of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 5,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.88, for a total value of $361,433.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,045,587.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey E. Stiefler purchased 2,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.88 per share, with a total value of $150,011.84. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,579.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

FIS opened at $52.15 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.14 and a fifty-two week high of $106.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.38.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 9.71% and a negative net margin of 115.07%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.37%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Merchant, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Banking segment focuses on serving financial institutions with core processing software, transaction processing software, and complementary applications and services.

