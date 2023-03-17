Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.28 Million Holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its holdings in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 482,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 153,804 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Silgan were worth $20,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Silgan by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Silgan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLGN opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.78.

In other news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 24.33% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

