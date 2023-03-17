Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $20.43 Million Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $20,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Lam Research by 345.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,224,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $521,952,000 after purchasing an additional 949,749 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the second quarter valued at $358,611,000. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 43.0% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $799,968,000 after purchasing an additional 564,607 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at $177,616,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Lam Research by 13.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,268,753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $830,364,000 after purchasing an additional 275,864 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of LRCX opened at $515.19 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $490.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.68.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 price target on Lam Research in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Lam Research from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KGI Securities raised Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total value of $378,153.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at $6,343,526.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.