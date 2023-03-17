Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $22.69 Million Stake in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 931,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 358,683 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $22,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $19.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.58, a PEG ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.09. Equity Commonwealth has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $28.84.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were issued a $4.25 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 20.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Equity Commonwealth’s previous dividend of $1.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Equity Commonwealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

