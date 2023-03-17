Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.28 Million Stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 157,805 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $23,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 29,411 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 390,891 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $72,356,000 after acquiring an additional 21,672 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,332 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 21.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,793,360 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,997,635,000 after acquiring an additional 210,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $179.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.53. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $132.08 and a 52 week high of $198.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $166.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $174.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.95.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. Its portfolio includes intellectual property, deep application knowledge, process technology and manufacturing expertise in the domains of cryptography-security, high-speed interface, radio frequency (RF), mixed-signal analog-digital, power management, digital signal processing, and embedded system design.

