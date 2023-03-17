Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.35 Million Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 286,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,744 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $23,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 4,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 18,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,892 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Safety Insurance Group

In related news, VP James Berry sold 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $26,666.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 29,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,376,642.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,405 shares of company stock worth $112,749 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Safety Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

SAFT opened at $75.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $84.69. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.33 and a 52-week high of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Safety Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

