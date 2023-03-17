Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $23.72 Million Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 94,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,278 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $23,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 123,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,688 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 38.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,147,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.2% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 41,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,766,000 after buying an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $340.00 to $392.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.18.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of AMP stock opened at $288.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $336.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.01. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $219.99 and a 1 year high of $357.46.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 70.64% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 30.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 11,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.69, for a total transaction of $3,992,524.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,262 shares in the company, valued at $5,654,134.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Dawn M. Brockman sold 410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.63, for a total transaction of $127,358.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,801.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,738 shares of company stock worth $26,606,004 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

