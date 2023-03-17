Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $25.14 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 320,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,566 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $25,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,166,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Oxler Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 42,270 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,960,000 after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 1,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.86 per share, for a total transaction of $74,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,277 shares in the company, valued at $3,089,996.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $73.50 per share, for a total transaction of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 147,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,872,855. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NEE shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.83.

NYSE:NEE opened at $76.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average is $80.39. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The company has a market cap of $151.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 89.47%.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Featured Articles

