Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $25.70 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111,957 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $25,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. 72.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $39.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $54.20.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 38.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total transaction of $1,605,476.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,429.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.