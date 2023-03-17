Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $27.90 Million Stock Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,766 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 71,309 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $27,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 2.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 1,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 5.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 0.7% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 12,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $70.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.37, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.49. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $61.37 and a 52-week high of $328.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $683.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 14.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 26th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBNY. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.29.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

