Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 139.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,274 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 53,764 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $19,984,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,283,043 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,175,358,000 after purchasing an additional 511,005 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.1% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,078,403 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,532,686,000 after purchasing an additional 589,073 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $969,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,568,917 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $642,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,123,840 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $459,875,000 after purchasing an additional 190,321 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $229.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.74.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Up 2.6 %

PXD stock opened at $186.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.83 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.17%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.