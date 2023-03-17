Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 130,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,318 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $20,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 0.9 %

MAA opened at $149.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.13 and a 12 month high of $217.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.42.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61). The company had revenue of $527.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 31.51%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.063 per share. This represents a $4.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.00%.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In related news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,751,299.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $37,231.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,751,299.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $135,849.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,588,830.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,462 shares of company stock valued at $379,401. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

See Also

