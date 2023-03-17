Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 66.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,148,468 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 460,304 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $23,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,581,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $332,795,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,271,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $362,211,000 after purchasing an additional 536,935 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,578,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,522,000 after purchasing an additional 248,401 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,478,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,383,000 after purchasing an additional 607,185 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 296.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,552,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on RF. Raymond James lowered shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

Regions Financial Stock Up 5.4 %

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,155.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RF opened at $18.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.22. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.94 and a fifty-two week high of $24.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

See Also

