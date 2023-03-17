Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Stock Position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 766,240.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,573 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $21,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PWR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at about $96,018,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 13.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,376,754 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $674,294,000 after buying an additional 618,725 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 119.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,063,609 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $133,313,000 after buying an additional 579,159 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,330,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 52.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,492,323 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $196,405,000 after buying an additional 511,508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PWR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $157.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.25.

Quanta Services stock opened at $157.21 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.33 and a 52-week high of $168.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $145.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 23,214 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.68, for a total value of $3,799,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,244,070.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of comprehensive infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions, Renewable Energy Infrastructure Solutions, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions.

