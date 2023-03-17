Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 5,833 Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $23,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in K. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellogg in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In other news, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total value of $201,675.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,443.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kurt D. Forche sold 3,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.36, for a total transaction of $226,460.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,942 shares in the company, valued at $620,217.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodrigo Lance sold 2,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.79, for a total transaction of $201,675.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,443.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 528,437 shares of company stock valued at $35,770,511 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kellogg Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $64.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $60.22 and a 1 year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on K. TheStreet cut shares of Kellogg from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $74.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kellogg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.11.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

