Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Purchases 6,353 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 790,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,353 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $21,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its position in CSX by 91.6% during the third quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 14,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in CSX during the third quarter worth $11,972,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in CSX by 38.6% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CSX by 13.6% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,994 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 151.1% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CSX Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $60.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.51.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 22.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on CSX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.58.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

