Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 459,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,732 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $21,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 876,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,280,000 after buying an additional 537,042 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 96.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after purchasing an additional 39,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE CPB opened at $54.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.34. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $42.19 and a one year high of $57.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $52.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.97.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 26.97%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.33.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

