Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Raises Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,869 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $26,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 946,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,603,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,089 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,362,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 576.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ISRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $316.00 to $279.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $290.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.83.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

In other news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,412,704.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 45,025 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $11,280,113.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,385 shares in the company, valued at $31,412,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 1,253 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.47, for a total value of $286,272.91. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,516.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 82,396 shares of company stock worth $20,438,478 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $240.50 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $180.07 and a fifty-two week high of $308.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.95. The stock has a market cap of $84.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.25% and a return on equity of 11.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

