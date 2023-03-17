Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 132,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,588 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $22,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

Verisk Analytics Trading Up 0.5 %

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director David B. Wright sold 4,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.37, for a total transaction of $895,801.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,954.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 11,752 shares of company stock worth $2,127,210 in the last 90 days. 1.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $180.87 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $156.05 and a one year high of $222.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $27.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.61.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The business services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.30 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 32.92% and a return on equity of 41.53%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Verisk Analytics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 22.82%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Further Reading

