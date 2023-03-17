Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Reduces Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 472,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,873 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $19,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:MO opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.47, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.33.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 284.29%. The firm’s revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.14%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 117.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

