Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 166,899 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 166,899 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
TJX Companies Stock Up 0.6 %
TJX stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.
TJX Companies Company Profile
The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TJX Companies (TJX)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.