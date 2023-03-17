Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 166,899 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 322,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 166,899 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $20,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX stock opened at $74.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $86.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.91. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $83.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $79.32 and a 200-day moving average of $74.20.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.07 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.68% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TJX shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Cowen boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $84.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $76.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

