Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 16,825 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 491,557 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 16,825 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Loews were worth $24,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in L. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Loews by 61.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Loews by 97.9% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Loews during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Philip A. Laskawy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $38,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,365 shares in the company, valued at $448,970.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $844,872.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,676 shares of company stock worth $2,166,036 over the last three months. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Loews Price Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on L. StockNews.com began coverage on Loews in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $55.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.10. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.36 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20.

Loews Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Loews’s payout ratio is 6.01%.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of commercial property and casualty insurance, transportation and storage of natural gas and natural gas liquids, and operation of a chain of hotels. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial Corporation, Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation, and Corporate.

