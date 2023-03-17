Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 187,955 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 302,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187,955 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Credit Suisse Group raised Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Church & Dwight from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Church & Dwight from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.81.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:CHD opened at $85.96 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.16 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 64.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,473,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,842,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,969,241 in the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.