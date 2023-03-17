Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 30,533 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 30,533 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $21,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Guinness Asset Management LTD bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $92,450,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 35.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,227,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,075 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 52.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,170,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084,478 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Emerson Electric by 115.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,993,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,279 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Emerson Electric by 18.1% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,126,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $381,138,000 after acquiring an additional 784,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EMR shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.43.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $81.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.39. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $72.40 and a 12-month high of $100.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.64.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.