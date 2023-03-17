Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 33,307 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 274,313 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 33,307 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $22,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $167,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,311,447 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,029 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,175,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,598,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $376,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,462 shares during the period. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

AMAT opened at $122.83 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.12 and a 1-year high of $142.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.61.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.10. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 55.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Loop Capital started coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Applied Materials from $279.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.16.

Insider Activity at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Materials news, Director Xun Chen sold 377 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $40,640.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,297,770.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 6,813 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total value of $800,118.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 98,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,548,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services and software to the semiconductor, display and related industries. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Further Reading

