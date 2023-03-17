Salem Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Salem Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Salem Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 75.4% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 249 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Apple in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Apple to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Apple from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.24.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $155.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.30. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $179.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $117.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.67 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.56% and a return on equity of 163.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.62%.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

