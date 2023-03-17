Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) Shares Purchased by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 967.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 419,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 380,194 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $19,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $282,048,000 after buying an additional 40,223 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 216.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 745,014 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,344,000 after buying an additional 69,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,115,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,344.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kurt Adzema sold 15,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $949,046.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,216.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,371 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,072 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sanmina stock opened at $57.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $36.35 and a 1 year high of $69.28.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

