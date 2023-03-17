SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Shares Bought by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 71.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 131.8% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBA Communications stock opened at $258.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.39 and a beta of 0.49. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $379.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $280.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $284.88.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($1.94). The firm had revenue of $686.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $681.40 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 17.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $346.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $341.00 to $328.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $300.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.40.

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

