Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $2,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHP. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $60,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 46.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 174.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.53 and its 200-day moving average is $52.71. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $51.47 and a 12-month high of $62.12.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

