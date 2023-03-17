Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $5.89

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.89 and last traded at $6.04, with a volume of 88001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WTTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Select Energy Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Select Energy Services from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Trading Down 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $748.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.10.

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Select Energy Services ( NYSE:WTTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.16). Select Energy Services had a return on equity of 5.04% and a net margin of 3.48%. The business had revenue of $381.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTTR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Select Energy Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Select Energy Services by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Select Energy Services by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Select Energy Services in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 58.35% of the company’s stock.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Stories

