Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Increases By 9.5%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.
Cogent Biosciences Stock Down 3.3 %
Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Biosciences
About Cogent Biosciences
Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.
Further Reading
