Short Interest in Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) Increases By 9.5%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,540,000 shares, an increase of 9.5% from the February 13th total of 5,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 709,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Cogent Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Cogent Biosciences from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Shares of Cogent Biosciences stock opened at $11.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Cogent Biosciences has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $18.07.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Cogent Biosciences by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 115,617 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 141.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

