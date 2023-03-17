Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,451 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,771 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,564,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,822,000 after buying an additional 92,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,653,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,881,000 after buying an additional 13,797 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,129,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,038,000 after buying an additional 20,485 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,862,000 after buying an additional 62,813 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 877,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,298,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Stock Up 0.4 %

SNA stock opened at $237.25 on Friday. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $259.78. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $246.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Snap-on Announces Dividend

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.33. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.10 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Snap-on news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total value of $90,111.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen L. Daniel sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.38, for a total transaction of $502,047.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,028 shares in the company, valued at $1,969,910.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,944 shares of company stock worth $4,825,379. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SNA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Snap-on from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.25.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

Further Reading

